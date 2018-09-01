FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: Football kicks off on both sides of state line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In this season's first edition of FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night, Jason Lamb has highlights from Olathe West's first varsity game against Free State, Mill Valley vs. Blue Valley West, and scores from around the region.
