FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Blue Valley vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Our first Game of the Week of the high school football season took FOX4's Sean McDowell to Overland Park for a match up between Blue Valley and St. Thomas Aquinas. The Saints and Tigers lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter, combining for 35 points. St. Thomas Aquinas pulled away in the second half en route to a 30-14 win, see the highlights in the video.