Kris Kobach edged Jeff Colyer by 343 votes in GOP primary for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The final, official margin of victory is 343 votes for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in his Republican primary race against Gov. Jeff Colyer.

A three-member state board on Friday certified final results from the Aug. 7 primary.

The election had a higher-than-predicted turnout of more than 487,000 votes. That was 27.1 percent of the state's 1.8 million registered voters.

More than 317,000 voters cast ballots in the Republican primary for governor. Kobach and Colyer were separated by one-tenth of a percentage point with five candidates trailing far behind them.

Final, unofficial results had put Kobach's margin over Colyer at 350 votes. But state elections director Bryan Caskey said several counties had typographical errors in the final numbers they reported after reviewing late mail-in and provisional ballots.