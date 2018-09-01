Missouri judge tosses lawsuit on medical marijuana measure

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has tossed out a court challenge that sought to remove a medical marijuana initiative from the November ballot.

Cole County Judge Patricia Joyce in a Friday ruling dismissed the lawsuit. It was filed by another medical marijuana initiative organizer who is trying to remove two other competing proposals from the ballot.

Springfield doctor and attorney Brad Bradshaw had argued that New Approach Missouri unlawfully obtained signatures to get that measure on the ballot.

But Joyce wrote that now the secretary of state has certified that there were enough signatures to get it on the ballot, the only relevant issue is whether those signatures are from registered voters.

An attorney for Bradshaw didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.