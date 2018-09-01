Recipes: Hoisin BBQ kabobs with pineapple salsa

All you need:
*1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick
*1/3 cup ketchup
*2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
*1/2 teaspoon black pepper
*Salt (optional) Pineapple Salsa:
*1 cup diced fresh pineapple
*1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
*1/2 cup diced hothouse cucumber
*2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)
All you do:
*Combine Pineapple Salsa ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.
*Combine ketchup and hoisin sauce in another small bowl; set aside. Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Thread beef pieces evenly onto four 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Season kabobs evenly with pepper.
- Place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush beef generously with some of reserved sauce mixture. Broil 7 to 9 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce mixture. Season beef with salt, if desired. Serve kabobs topped with Pineapple Salsa.