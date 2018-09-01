Recipes: Hoisin BBQ kabobs with pineapple salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All you need:

*1-1/4 pounds beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

*1/3 cup ketchup

*2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

*1/2 teaspoon black pepper

*Salt (optional) Pineapple Salsa:

*1 cup diced fresh pineapple

*1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

*1/2 cup diced hothouse cucumber

*2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)

All you do:

*Combine Pineapple Salsa ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.

*Combine ketchup and hoisin sauce in another small bowl; set aside. Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Thread beef pieces evenly onto four 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Season kabobs evenly with pepper.