Joe’s Forecast: Dry times mixed in with a few drops

Posted 10:03 pm, September 2, 2018, by , , and

The weather over the next few days will be somewhat unsettled as various boundaries will be in the region...which may flare up a storm or two. At this point don't cancel any outdoor plans but keep an eye to the sky for additional storm chances

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

