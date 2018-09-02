× Man shot and killed inside KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators say a man in 30s was shot and killed inside a house full of people early on Sunday morning. KCK police said officers began investigating in the 3100 block of Mellier Avenue, just west of Klamm Park, at about 4:30 a.m.

Police tell FOX4 that the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but he died of his injuries.

“What we are being told, there was about six or seven people inside the house when it happened. By the time we got here, there were two. The victim and one other person,” Officer Tom Tomasic told FOX4.

“Another person did show up later on, so we brought both of those people down to the headquarters. We are trying to get any information we can out of them. But last we heard, (we) don’t believe either one of them are suspects,” he continued.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

The deadly shooting is under investigation, if you have information that will help the major case unit make an arrest, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.