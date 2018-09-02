Smithville Lake still a popular option for Labor Day weekend, despite low lake levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Labor Day Weekend is a busy time at area lakes. But this season's drought could affect your weekend plans. Despite the recent showers and storms lake levels are still below normal at Smithville Lake.

The lake, which is normally about 864.2-feet above sea level, has been low this year, at times between two and six-feet below the normal level.

While the recent rain has helped some, lake operations managers say it would take a lot more to get things back to normal.

That didn’t stop many people from hitting the water on the last holiday weekend of the summer. Managers say the low conditions don’t make the lake unusable; it just means boaters have to be extra diligent.

“Last year we came out here once a week but this is the first time in a couple of weeks that we’ve gone because it’s been really low,” 13-year-old lake goer Riley Burt said.

“If you look out here which is where we go, there’s a bunch of trees sticking up and you got to be careful so you don’t hit trees and then back here you have to be careful that you don’t back your trailer off the back of the ramp,” boater Bob Conklin said.

Many are hoping for more rain so lake levels can rebound while there’s still time to go boating this summer.