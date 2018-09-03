See the Piano Man at the ‘K’: Tickets to see Billy Joel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Billy Joel will perform at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 21 at 8:00 p.m. It’ll be the first concert held at Kauffman Stadium in 39 years.

You can enter to win tickets here! On September 17th two winners will receive a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel. All you have to do is watch FOX4 Mornings Monday, Sept. 3rd through Friday Sept. 14th between the hours of 7:00 and 9:00. Then when you hear a Billy Joel song enter the correct title below. You only have until midnight to enter before the contest closes for the day. Good luck!

