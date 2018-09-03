× Actors defend Cosby Show regular’s 2nd job at Trader Joe’s

HOLLYWOOD — Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on “The Cosby Show” after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.

The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show. He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag.

The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.

But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.

Owens doesn’t appear to be on social media.

For those of you shaming Geoffrey Owens, go look at his IMDB page. He works as an actor. But actors get paid crap these days unless they are a lead on a network show. Despite the many channels and platforms these days, the pay has gone down an incredible amount for all of us. — Brian Scolaro (@BRIAN_SCOLARO) September 1, 2018

Maybe instead of shaming an actor who used to be on tv for having a 2nd job in a grocery store we should be talking about the poor wages most actors get paid. Senior actors getting less than an office junior is not uncommon. 2nd jobs are inevitable & actors have to be resourceful — Juliet Cauthery (@julietta_cauth) September 1, 2018