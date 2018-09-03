Cooking with Karli: Fun recipes the kids can help make

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bacon Triple Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 slices cooked bacon

4 slices Muenster cheese Save $

4 slices Colby jack cheese Save $

4 slices Havarti cheese Save $

8 (1/2-inch-thick) slices sourdough or Vienna bread

½ cup mayonnaise Save $

Directions:

Heat electric or cast iron griddle or for 5 minutes. When griddle is heated, place bacon on, cook 3 to 4 minutes or until browned. Remove bacon from grill; drain on paper towels. Cut bacon slices in half crosswise. To make sandwiches, layer a slice of each cheese, cooked bacon, between bread slices. Smear mayo on the outside of one side of sandwich bread. Place sandwiches on hot surface. Smear mayo on the other side while it cooks. Cook 3 to 5 minutes each side, or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.

You can use almost any bread you have on hand for this sandwich. We've used sourdough or multigrain because these are firm textured and grill well. Other good choices include Italian bread, large French bread slices or country French bread slices.

These sandwiches are great for lunch , After school snack, or dinner. With a bowl of our Tomato Soup is the Favorite!

Creamy Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

3 pounds canned whole tomatoes, with liquid

1 large onion

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon dried basil

2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste Chopped fresh parsley or chives or hot croutons, for garnish

Chop the onion and cook over medium heat, in butter for 10 minutes, until soft but not brown. Squash the tomatoes, then add them and their liquid to the onion. Add the basil, and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes, Set aside and let cool slightly. Puree in a blender and reheat.

In a small saucepan, heat the cream with the sugar, whisking often. Pour into the tomatoes, Heat the soup, but do not boil.

Season with Kosher salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley or chives, or fresh hot croutons.

Kids “Kicked Up” Ramen Bowl

Ingredients:

1 pkg Ramen noodles with seasoning

1 hard cooked egg

2 green onions

½ cup cooked chicken

¼ cup cooked corn

Japanese rice seasoning

Directions:

Cook the ramen noodles according to directions on package. Put in a large serving bowl when cooked. Cut egg in half and lay on top of soup. Slice the green part of the green onions and sprinkle on top Shred the cooked chicken and place on the other side of the bowl. Warm the cooked corn in the microwave or a pan for 30 seconds, till hot, and scoop on top of noodles. If you have some Japanese Sushi Rice seasoning, sprinkle some on top to make it pretty and Yummy!

***You can add any other vegetables or meats that you think might go good with your noodles!

Basic Crêpes

Ingredients:

Yields eight to ten 8-inch crêpes

5 tablespoons (2 1/2 ounces) unsalted butter

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Directions:

Melt the butter; set aside 2 tablespoons and combine the remaining 3 tablespoons with the milk, flour, eggs, and salt in a blender; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Lightly brush a 10-inch crêpe pan with some of the reserved melted butter and heat over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Reduce the heat to medium.

Stir the batter and ladle a scant 1/4 cup of the batter into the pan, tilting and rotating the pan until the batter coats the bottom. Cook 30 to 45 seconds until the surface of the crêpe looks set and the bottom is barely golden. Turn the crêpe and cook for 30 seconds more on the second side.

Transfer the crêpes to a cooling rack as they are cooked. Once they are cool, stack them until you are ready to use them. Wrap and freeze any extra crêpes for later use.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.