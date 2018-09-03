Family, Kansas City police hoping for answers in 19-year-old’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Its been three years since Devin Flemons was shot to death while he held a young child in his arms.

Now, his family and police are hoping someone will come forward with information to put his killer behind bars.

Flemons was just 19 years old when someone walked onto the porch of his cousin's home near East 34th Street and Indiana Avenue and fired shots inside, killing Flemons while he was holding his cousin's 1-year-old child. The child was uninjured.

Before the shooting, Flemons had just finished working his shift at a local Pizza Hut and stopped by his cousin's house for a visit. She was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

Even with the passage of time, the family is hopeful that the case can be solved, especially with an increase in reward money.

In spring 2018, the reward for tips that help resolve Kansas City homicide cases increased from $5,000 to $10,000. There is an additional reward of $2,000 available through Ad Hoc in this case.

Anyone with information in the homicide of Flemons is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls are anonymous.