Kansas City and its Chiefs fans gearing up for Red Friday, home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will play their season opener Sunday against the Chargers. Before the game, fans get to celebrate Red Friday.

Red Friday started 27 years ago, and since its inception, flag sales helped raise more than $1 million for metro charities.

"The city comes together," Chiefs fan Grant Jones said about Red Friday. "I get to dress my kids up in red as well which is important as a dad. I have all girls so it's nice to be able to celebrate the Chiefs with them."

Events leading up to Red Friday will begin Tuesday and continue throughout the week.

Two Chiefs murals will be unveiled downtown. Mascot K.C. Wolf will put jerseys on statues at the Plaza and in Westport. Chiefs Kingdom flags, banners and artwork will go up all over the city, and buildings and landmarks will light up red.

There are also 10 rare golden flags up for sale, and the lucky fans who find them will win a Chiefs prize pack that includes tickets to the home opener.

The Chiefs pride gives fans hope for the upcoming season.

"They look good this year," said Jerel Cooper, a lifelong Chiefs fan. "Mahomes looks good."

"I'm excited. We have some question marks on the defense, but I think we have a good start with Patrick Mahomes coming up," he said.

All the Chiefs pride helps a good cause. This is the sixth year the proceeds from the $5 Chiefs Kingdom flags will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. Last year, the flags raised more than $330,000.

"All the money stays here in KC," said Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. "We're serving 87 families every night."

The charity provides food, lodging and support for 7,000 families of sick children every year who travel to the metro for medical care.

On Tuesday, Red Friday week kicks off with Chiefs players visiting families that will benefit from the donations.

"We have pie in the face games and ping pong bouncing game," Greenberg said. "It's going to be a lot of fun for our families who get to get an escape,

a break from the burdens of childhood illness."

If you want to get a flag to support the Chiefs -- and the Ronald McDonald House -- they go on sale Friday at 5 a.m. at any McDonald's in the metro as well as Hy-Vee locations and community America Credit Unions.

On Friday, water in the bigger fountains in Kansas City will be dyed red, and seven planes with the KC Flight Formation Team will fly over the city, leaving a trail of red smoke.