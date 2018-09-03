Kansas City police asking for tips in 2017 murder of 32-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help to solve a 2017 homicide case.

DeAndre Cooper, 32, of Kansas City was found dead inside of a home near East 55th Street and South Benton on Dec. 12, 2017.

His case was the 140th homicide of 2017. The reward in this case is up to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.