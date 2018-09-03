× Labor Day deals and freebies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don’t be sad that summer is over, celebrate with all the local deals on food. Offers.com shared the following list with FOX4.

Dairy Queen: It’s never too soon to begin the fall tradition of pumpkin-flavored everything. Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard returns Sept. 3 and features pumpkin pie pieces, whipped cream and nutmeg.

Denny’s: Get free Denny’s delivery on online orders through Sept. 9.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Sundays and Mondays, get twin lobster tails for $29.99.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden is running a buy-one-take-one special starting at $12.99. Buy one meal for dine-in and get a second entree to take home for free. Runs through Sept. 23.

On The Border: Get $2 and $4 mix-and-match tacos. Select tacos have been discounted to $2 (chicken tinga and seasoned ground beef) and to $4 (brisket, southwest chicken and more). This special started Aug. 21 and runs until Oct. 1.

Red Robin: Cater your Labor Day event with a Red Robin Gourmet Burger Bar and get a free $10 gift card for a future purchase. Offer valid Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. See details.

Sonic: Through Labor Day only, get the $2.99 American Classic meal. Your options are a hot dog with medium tots, a quarter pound double cheeseburger with medium tots or a Chili Cheese Coney and medium tots.

Also, Sonic Nights end on Labor Day. Get half-price shakes, floats and Ice Cream Slushes every day after 8 p.m.

Wendy’s: For a limited time, get Frostys for just 50 cents.

*Note: Participation may vary by location and franchise. Be sure to check ahead to make sure your nearest restaurant is taking part.