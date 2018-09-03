Lenexa police searching for man accused of crashing stolen car, then running off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Lenexa police are searching for a man they say ran away from officers after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle Monday.

Police suspect the man they are looking for, 26-year-old Joseph Birdsong, is somewhere in the area of Prairie Star Parkway, from K-7 Highway westward to about Gleason.

Birdsong is approximately 175 pounds and stands about 5 foot 10 inches tall. He also wears dark rimmed glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Lenexa police said if you see someone matching this description, call 911. Do not approach him.