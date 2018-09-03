Flash flooding in Manhattan, Kan., leaves hundreds without power

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain fell early Monday and left hundreds of homes in Manhattan, Kan., without power and several roads under water, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Almost nine inches of rail fell including three to four in Riley County, according to the Corps of Engineers. That water then came down Wildcat Creek and resulted in more than 700 homes being without power.

Click or tap here for the outage map.

“Please do not expect the power to be turned on tonight. Plan for power to be out until it is safe to be turned back on again,” the police department tweeted.

Manhattan is approximately a two-hour drive west of Kansas City.

Flooding has forced crews to shut down three bridges including two on K-18 and one at Scenic.

Police ask that you call 911 if you have an emergency or (785) 537-2112 if you need to reach our Non-emergent Administrative line.

Police suggest that Kansas State University students who have been impacted by the floods should contact student life stulife@ksu.edu. there is also an emergency displaced student help center at the Union Monday. Students can also call (785)395-7233. The Manhattan campus is not affected by this flooding.

1:30 PM #MHKFlood2018 update: There are still over 700 homes without power. Please do not expect the power to be turned on tonight. Plan for power to be out until it is safe to be turned back on again. Continue to check @WestarEnergy for updated info: https://t.co/pOHN4mitny pic.twitter.com/Pb1EMzPl92 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 3, 2018