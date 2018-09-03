Long list of items banned from Westport on weekend nights puzzles some visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Increased violence in the historic Westport neighborhood has led to increased security for visitors, and the list of banned items on weekend nights has raised a few eyebrows.

The changes include metal detectors, security checkpoints and a long list of prohibited items you can no longer bring to Westport on Friday and Saturday nights between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The 19-page list of banned items includes violins, flowers, balloons, antlers and umbrellas if there is a less than 25 percent chance of rain. And that's just a few of them. Find the full 19-page list here.

Jen Schriever and Mextly Almeda visited Westport for lunch Monday. Going through their bags, they found many items they would not be allowed to have with them during the weekend overnight hours.

Inside Schriever's backpack, she realized she had a bottle of water, package of coffee grinds and candy. All of these items are now included on Westport's list of prohibited items.

The new security measures are part of the neighborhood's plan to improve safety in the popular district. Pedestrians will now need to enter through metal detectors at one of four checkpoints -- at Westport and Mill, at Westport and Broadway, at Pennsylvania and Archibald or at Pennsylvania and the entrance to the nearby parking garage.

On Twitter, Westport Kansas City responded to several questions, explaining that the list of banned items comes from the Department of Homeland Security.

FOX4 reached out to officials in Westport for a comment but did not hear back.