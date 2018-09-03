Man guilty of killing father of 3 outside Ford Claycomo plant sentenced to life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a friend outside the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo.

Deonte Buffington-Hardy was sentenced Friday in Clay County. He was found guilty in July of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Brandon Nunnally.

He says the two men appeared to be friends right up until the gunfire started.

Nunnally's girlfriend previously told FOX4 News that he would have completed his first year with the automaker at the end of the month he was killed.

She also said he had a passion for music and basketball and just celebrated the birth of a daughter six weeks before he was killed. The baby is shown in the photo above with her dad. Nunnally also left behind another daughter and a son.

Buffington-Hardy also was convicted of armed criminal action and sexual misconduct.

Prosecutors say after he was identified as a suspect, Buffington-Hardy exposed himself to detectives who were questioning him.