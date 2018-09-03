Missouri woman with learning disability opens own store after no one would hire her

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Louis-area woman with a learning disability taught naysayers a lesson this Labor Day weekend.

It was a proud moment for Jessica Eisenbeis and her family, KPLR reports. On Saturday, the doors officially opened to Yadi’s Yummies, a St. Peters, Missouri, store selling treats for dogs and humans.

“They can just sit right here and enjoy,” Eisenbeis said.

There’s an impressive story behind this opening. Eisenbeis struggled to find work after school because of a rare genetic syndrome.

But she loved her two rescue dogs Annie and Yadi and loved making them treats for them. So she turned her passion into her own business, and Saturday was the first day of business.

“We donate 10 percent of what we make to rescue groups to help with medical needs of dogs in shelters,” said Cindy Eisenbeis, Jessica’s mother.

Jessica makes many of the treats inside her St. Peters store.

It’s taken a lot of work to get to this point, and her mother said the opening of this store is an amazing symbol of what’s possible.

“I think the biggest thing is not to underestimate people’s abilities because she was told she wasn’t able to work, and obviously that’s not true,” Cindy said. “Because she’s able to do this and the past year and half we’ve done lots of craft fairs and things like that, so she’s definitely out there selling her treats. And she makes them, so yes, I think that’s probably the biggest thing.”

The plan is for the opening of Yadi’s Yummies to be just the beginning.

“And her goal is to someday, if we’re successful, be able to hire people with disabilities,” Cindy said.

And yes, Jessica’s dog Yadi was named after her favorite St. Louis Cardinal.

Her family is extremely proud to see how Jessica refused to let anyone put any limits on what she can do.

“Couldn’t be more proud of her,” her mother said.