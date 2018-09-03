Neighbors frustrated but not deterred after shooting at new Sun Fresh on Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was just a few months ago when city leaders celebrated the opening of the Sun Fresh store where two people were shot Monday.

The June opening represented a big step in the larger push to revitalize Prospect Avenue and eliminate food deserts from the city. Customers were left wondering about its long-term future after the Labor Day violence inside.

"Who shoots at a grocery store where innocent people are shopping at and does have no care in the world to do it?" Tannon Caskey said.

A teenage girl and a man were injured in the shooting, but both are now in stable condition. Investigators believe this was not a random shooting. Police said they think the man was the target of the shooting, and the girl was an innocent bystander.

"You`ve got to look over your shoulder. You shouldn't have to live like that. You should want to live in peace and in harmony," Kimberly Gaston said.

The 40,000-square-foot store opened in June after a $13 million investment by the city in the Linwood Shopping Center to spark redevelopment in a neighborhood full of bars on windows.

"I can pretty much guarantee you this ain't the last one," community activist Pat Clarke said.

Clarke served on the Citizens Task Force on Violence created by Mayor Sly James nearly 3 years ago. He stopped going to meetings when he said committee members were unwilling to come to Prospect Avenue.

"Until you stop preaching to the choir and start talking to the people that`s doing this and you certainly aren`t going to find them at a community meeting," Clarke said.

Shoppers left frustrated, but not deterred, vowing to do all they can to make sure the store stays put.

"It`s in my community. So I support my community, and I come here and shop and make sure the grocery store stays here and people know it`s still a safe place to shop at," Caskey said.