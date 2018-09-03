Witnesses describe ‘hysterical’ scene as bullets fly inside Sun Fresh grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two people are now in stable condition Monday following a shooting at the Sun Fresh in the Linwood Shopping Center.

Shoppers were sent scrambling for cover at the store, located at 31st Street and Prospect, as a gunman opened fire on another man.

“One minute everything was fine. Next minute it’s just pow, pow, pow, pow,” said Sabrina Bradford, a clerk at the store.

Bradford was working in the liquor department at the time of the shooting and said she heard 15-20 gunshots.

“I duck down and ran,” Bradford said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God’. Then everybody started screaming and running and the children were down on the floor crying."

She said customers ran her way because that area of the store has a gate that can close.

“I was just praying, ‘Lord, help us,’” Bradford recalled. “I was trying to help some of our customers because they kept holding on to me.”

Another witness, who asked that her name not be used, said the gunman and a male victim were shooting at each other.

“Neither one of them were shopping,” she said.

The woman was in the checkout lane and saw the bullets hit a 15-year-old employee, who was bagging groceries.

“The girl that was sacking my groceries got shot in her hand and leg,” she said.

The woman said she stepped in when the male victim fell to the ground.

“When I kicked gun away from him, I happened to see the other guy coming back into the store, so I picked up the gun and started pointing it toward the door telling him to back the ‘F’ up and stay back,” she said.

Police would not confirm the exchange of gunfire between the two men but said they are looking at surveillance video to help them figure out what happened.

“There’s not information I have right now that’s concrete to show there was an exchange of gunfire, just discussion of that between witnesses,” said Capt. Lionel Colon with KCPD.

Colon said the preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting was not random but rather a targeted shooting.

He said investigators would release the suspect’s information when the information is available.

The store remain closed Monday evening as investigators worked the scene.

39.099727 -94.578567