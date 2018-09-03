Woman who spends extra time sharing her love of music with local church receives Pay-It-Forward award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman with music in her soul shares her gift with area churches, and one pastor wanted to say thank you so she nominated her for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"We just want to tell you how wonderful you are, and our church, St. Peter, want to say thank you for how you work with us to bring music into our congregation. We were without music for a whole year. And, then how you volunteered to put on musicals and concerts for us," Lelar Williams told Leola White when presenting her with the surprise award.

White was not expecting the award and was moved to tears when Williams and FOX4 stopped by her office at 18th and Vine.

