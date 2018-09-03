× Wrong-way driver causes 2 crashes on I-435, shutting down SB lanes for 2 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver caused two crashes Monday night along southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City. The interstate was closed for about 2 hours as a result.

Police said around 6:40 p.m. Monday, police learned a red Mustang was traveling northbound in southbound lanes. Officers were then called to an injury accident on I-35 near Front Street shortly after.

During their investigation, police learned the driver of the Mustang was involved in two crashes — a minor-injury crash on I-435 near Winner Road and a serious-injury crash near Front Street.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Two people from the Front Street crash were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.