Chiefs players visit KC’s Ronald McDonald House to team up for day of fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Football season is back, and Kansas City will once again be painted red.

On Tuesday, Chiefs players spent their day off meeting children and their families at the Ronald McDonald House. Five players became coaches for the day and teamed up with kids to participate in a relay race, water balloon toss and pie eating contest. See more of the fun in the video player above.

Dozens of players and Ronald McDonald House families also signed a special flag that will soon hang outside the Chiefs locker room.

Defensive lineman Xavier Williams grew up in Kansas City watching the Red Friday celebrations. This season, Williams will be participating in the those same traditions in a Chiefs jersey.

"This is amazing. Red Friday is part of everything and permeates through the entire community. You go to restaurants, grocery stores, schools and everyone participates in Red Friday, so it is fun to be on this side of it," Williams said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City provides food, housing and support for the families of sick children who travel to the metro for medical care.

This year, organizers hope to raise more than $330,000 by selling Chiefs Kingdom flags around town.

