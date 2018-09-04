Come see the FOX4 crew in Olathe as JoCo. celebrates Old Settlers Days September 8th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The largest parade in the state of Kansas is back!

Johnson County Old Settler’s Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. If you can't make it out to the parade, watch our livestream, brought to you on fox4kc .com by McCarthy Auto Group.

More than 65,000 people are expected to attend the parade. It is suggested that you come early, grab a great parking spot in the parking garage, located on the corner of Loula and Cherry streets, and then you can enjoy the rest of the day. Access to the garage will be shut down by 8 am for the parade. It reopens immediately after the parade.

The parade has an average of 160 entries, including 20 area High School and Middle School bands, numerous club and organization entries and several commercial floats.

After the parade you can enjoy food, fun and entertainment that is located right off the parade route.

FOX4's Kim Byrnes and Rob Collins are emceeing the event. Meteorologist Joe Lauria and Megan Dillard will be there in the FOX4 Weather Jeep. Loren Halifax, Pat McGonigle, Meteorologist Mike Thompson, Dhomonique Ricks, Mark Alford and Abby Eden will also be there in convertibles.

The parade is rain or shine.

Parade route:

It begins at the corner of Kansas and Loula Streets, goes east to Chestnut then north to Park then east and ends at Buchanan Street.

Prior to the parade, beginning between 7 and 7:30 a.m. the side roads will be shut down to clear the area for the parade and for assembling of the entries.

