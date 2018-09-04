Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s chile dusted tenderloin medallions appetizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chile dusted tenderloin medallions appetizer

Serves 1-3 as an appetizer

Ingredients:

• 3 – 2oz Tenderloin Medallions

• Chile Rub (we have our own we make in house but you can use store-bought)

• 2 Corn-Flour Tortillas

• ½ cup 3-cheese blend

• Salted Butter as needed

• 2 Tbsp. Pico de Gallo (we have our own we make in house but you can use store-bought)

• 2 Tbsp. Diced Avocado

• Pinch of chopped cilantro

• Cilantro Sprig

Directions:

1. Skewer the tenderloin medallions

2. Generously season the tenderloin medallions on both sides with Chile rub seasoning and place on the hot grill

3. Turn the medallions occasionally until cooked to your preferred temperature (we recommend medium-rare)

4. Butter a skillet or flat top and place 1 of the tortillas on it covering with the cheese blend and second tortilla

5. Butter the top tortilla and cook until both sides are golden brown

6. Cut quesadilla into 4 pieces and fan out on plate

7. Remove the skewer from the medallions the plate

8. Mix Pico de Gallo, avocado and chopped cilantro to create an avocado Pico

9. Top the steak with the avocado Pico and cilantro sprig and plate with the quesadilla

