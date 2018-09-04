Kaepernick becoming face of new Nike ad causing backlash on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Colin Kaepernick is the face of a new Nike ad campaign causing backlash on social media, but it's not much of a shock to one local PR company.

“I think they would tell you that nothing happened today, or in the next several months, that they weren't anticipating,” said Will Gregory, owner of Will Gregory Public Relations.

Since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback decided to kneel during the national anthem at a 2016 football game, Kaepernick has been a controversial figure.

“Obviously, they anticipated everyone from you to ESPN to be talking about this today, and maybe in some small respect that came into play as well, knowing the amount of coverage they were going to get from both sides today,” Gregory said.

Kaepernick, a Nike-sponsored athlete since 2011, isn't currently signed with an NFL team -- but that didn't stop the company from featuring him in its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

“There`s always controversy. Sometimes that`s good. Sometimes that`s bad. What you`re seeing today with Nike could go both ways as well,” Gregory said.

He said companies take a risk financially and socially when it comes to a controversial topic like this.

“I don`t think that there`s any way that this concept, from the look of the ads to the polling numbers to the results -- I can guarantee you that a multi-billion-dollar international corporation had some advance planning in this,” Gregory said.

Kaepernick has been protesting racial injustice since he knelt for the anthem.

“As far as PR is concerned, we like for clients to stay out in front of issues and not hide from them. They`re not going away, so you might as well address it,” Gregory said.

The ad says, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," and despite Nike’s stock dipping slightly Tuesday, Gregory said this type of campaign is usually all about the long-term strategy.

“In 2016, they did a pretty high-profile equality ad campaign featuring a transgender athlete and a Muslim athlete. There was some backlash then, too. It hasn't hurt Nike,” Gregory said.

From Kansas City, and beyond, everyone has an opinion on the matter.

Some are cutting the Nike symbols off their clothing. Others are burning Nike items, and the hashtag #BoycottNike is trending on social media.

“For them, it`s not about today, necessarily. It`s about the next year, the next five years, the next 10 years. Nike has a 10-year deal with the NFL they just signed. They`re not going anywhere,” Gregory said.

On the other hand, plenty of people are saying they'll go buy more Nike items and wear their Nike apparel more often.

“For the most part, press is good press,” Gregory said.