Kansas City considers eliminating liquor permits for alcohol sellers, servers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Alcohol Beverage Advisory Group voted Tuesday to eliminate employee liquor permits for those who sell and serve alcohol.

Supporters say the permits punish convicted felons seeking a second chance to turn their lives around.

If approved by the city council, bars and restaurants would be able to hire those who've been convicted of a felony to serve or sell liquor, including murderers, rapists and child molesters.

Liquor permits have been part of Kansas City since 1951. But with eight sponsors on the city council, those who want to do away with so-called liquor cards call it an extension of the city's action to "ban the box," which allows felons not to disclose their criminal history, giving them a second chance to apply for jobs after they've served their time.

"The idea here is to allow people to sell their skills as opposed to defending their record," said Councilman Scott Wagner, a sponsor of the change. "If an employer still doesn’t want to hire someone that’s ok. I think what we are saying is that in the state of Kansas you don’t go through this and yet we don’t seem to have problems there. For some reason, we believe there are so many problems prevalent in Kansas City, Missouri, we have to have these cards for some level of safety."

Opponents of the change say the system has worked well to safeguard the public and should not be abandoned.

They say liquor permits weed out criminals who may prey on bar or restaurant patrons.

Opponents claim only the worst of the worst: murderers and forcible rapists are banned for life from getting a liquor card.

They say most former felons are eligible to receive a liquor permit and a chance for a career in the hospitality industry.

"I don’t agree with hiring a pedophile to work in a day care center, to hire a persistent sexual offender to be a bartender," said John Sharp of the South Kansas City Alliance. "They’d have an opportunity to slip something in a drink or just over serve an intended victim."

Sharp believes the alcohol beverage industry bears a higher responsibility to safeguard their customers.

The Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault also opposes the change, saying alcohol is the most popular drug used to facilitate sexual assaults.

Supporters of the change claim background checks have not prevented bar employees or tavern owners from committing violent crimes.

The city council is expected to consider making the change next week.