Kansas nonprofit to start camp for people with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. — A longtime Topeka-area Girl Scout camp that closed last year will become a camp for people with disabilities and their families.

Hope Ranch Inc. plans to turn the former Camp Daisy Hindman into its Mission Creek Camp and Conference Center, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported .

There aren’t many opportunities for people with disabilities to attend summer camp, Executive Director Ken Scroggs said Wednesday. Many of the camp’s buildings will comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

“I’d really like to give them an experience that they can’t get anywhere else,” Scroggs said.

The camp in Dover will also have a therapeutic riding center, something the nonprofit has operated in Manhattan for years.

“I got started in this because I really thought that it was an incredible thing to be able to watch these kids smile and progress in the middle of what’s going on,” Scroggs said. “When you do this kind of thing, it’s just so enveloping and so wonderful to watch what happens that it’s kind of like you get a passion for it.”

Hope Ranch will launch a fundraising campaign in the next two months to pay for the camp property and improvements.

“We’ve got enough right now to get everything going and moving,” Scroggs said.

Hope Ranch doesn’t own the property yet. Scroggs said another organization bought the property for the nonprofit but must be paid back within a certain time frame. Scroggs declined to share more detail about the purchase arrangement.

The nonprofit hopes to open its first camp season next summer.

Camp Daisy Hindman provided a camping experience to Girl Scouts since 1930. The Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri council said in September 2017 that the camp would close because of low attendance and lack of funding.