KC police searching for man who may be connected to string of rooftop burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they believe may be connected to several rooftop burglaries in the metro.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect, who has distinctive tattoos on his arm.

A police sergeant with the department’s East Patrol said over the last three months there have been at least five reported burglaries involving the culprit(s) breaking into businesses through the roof.

The latest happened on Aug. 16 at the Go Mart on East Truman Avenue. The owner said a man climbed the ladder on the side of his business, tore a hole through the roof and stole cigarettes and cash.

A similar crime happened at the Prospect Stop and More in July. In that break-in, a man is seen falling through the roof of the store. Workers believe he got in through the exhaust system on top of the roof.

“It’s basically saying someone has too much time on their hands,” said Ron, a clerk at the store on 39th and Prospect. "It’s disrespect to me and my co-workers, disrespect to this neighborhood and disrespect to people who have a working life. Just go get a job.”

Police believe the man in the images may be connected to the rooftop burglaries they’re investigation, based on the pattern of the crimes.

If you recognize the man, call Detective Eric Johnson at East Patrol or the TIPS Hotline: 474-TIPS.