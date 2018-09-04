Oaklawn Christian School removes sign, website, but school’s status still unknown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. - More activity could be seen on the grounds of Oaklawn Christian School on Tuesday. The schools main entrance was blocked off by a large white van sitting the end of the school`s driveway. FOX4 News crews saw some activity at the school on Tuesday, but still no word on if or when school will resume since it’s founder has been charged with serious sex crimes.

Last week the Johnson County district attorney charged founder 48-year-old Dennis Creason with three counts of unlawfully touching children. Creason is the founder of Oaklawn Christian School. His victims are listed as three girls, all under the age of 14.

Charging documents indicate the abuse happened over a three-and-a-half year period beginning January of 2015. Prosecutors say evidence indicates there could be countless other victims who have not yet come forward. Local victims services agencies have resources to help both child victims and their parents navigate moving forward after abuse.

“That whole experience is designed to help the child feel safe, help the child report openly and directly and to help the family engage that child in a way that that child understands that they are safe to continue to report what happened,” Dr. Dennis Meier, Associate Executive Director of Synergy Services, said.

Synergy Services and its partners provide a variety of services to help children and families deal with sexual abuse. They offer everything from forensic interviews to therapy, and helping collect evidence that can be helpful in prosecuting offenders.

“Perhaps the one thing that keeps child abuse ongoing or continuous is secrecy, and so communities in order to respond to keep children safe, we need to support disclosure whenever, wherever abuse occurs. Secondly, we want families to get help,” Meier said.

For parents, when it comes to speaking with your children after suspected abuse, remember to stay calm and let the child know it’s not their fault.

“It’s important to tell children that it’s not your fault, I’m not angry or if I am angry it’s not at you, I can be angry at the situation. But most importantly, it’s important to listen and to listen with trust and listen with patience,” Meier said.

If convicted, Creason faces a potential life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years.