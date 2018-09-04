Ottawa police sergeant arrested, booked in jail for battery & criminal threat

OTTAWA, Kan. — An Ottawa Police sergeant was arrested Tuesday and booked in jail for battery and criminal threat.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said an incident was reported to Ottawa police Tuesday morning involving a sergeant with the department. Ottawa police requested KBI investigate the allegation, which happened at the sergeant’s home on Monday.

The sergeant was arrested around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and booked in the Franklin County Jail on battery and criminal threat. FOX4 is not naming the sergeant because he has not been formally charged by prosecutors yet.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any other details about the alleged incident.