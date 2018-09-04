Police shoot man in Independence subdivision after he allegedly shows gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police shot a man Tuesday night in a private Independence neighborhood after he allegedly showed a gun when confronted by officers.

The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of 7 Highway and Oak Hill Cluster in a subdivision called Harvest Hills Association.

Independence Police spokesman John Syme said at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were doing "proactive work" in the neighborhood. Syme said officers were not dispatched to the area, but did not provide further details about what that "proactive worked" entailed.

Officers checked a parked car for suspicious activities and found a man and woman inside. Syme said the man jumped out of the car and showed a gun.

Police don't know if the man fired the weapon, but police shot him. Syme said police also don't know how many shots were fired at this time.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time. Syme also said he didn't know if the woman in the car was taken into custody or not.

The Independence neighborhood is located on private property related to the Community of Christ Church.