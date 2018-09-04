Questions remain about future of Shawnee Christian school as founder sits behind bars for alleged sex crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- There are questions Tuesday morning about whether a Shawnee school will open just days after prosecutors charged its founder with sex crimes against children.

Oaklawn Christian School at 47th and Woodlawn has taken down its website along with the Oaklawn sign out front.

When FOX4's Shannon O'Brien stopped by Monday, it appeared they were getting ready for the first day of school, but no one at the school would speak to FOX4.

The school’s founder is sitting in jail on a $1 million bond. Last week, Johnson County prosecutor Steve Howe charged 48-year-old Dennis Creason with three counts of unlawfully touching three girls under the age of 14 years old.

Howe did not go into specifics as to where these crimes occurred , but charging documents indicate they happened over a three-and-a-half year period – from January of 2015 to August of this year.

According to Howe, there is evidence there could be other young victims out there. That’s why authorities are asking parents who sent children to Oaklawn Christian school – or if they had contact with Creason - to call Shawnee police if they believe their child might be a victim.

Records indicate Creason founded the school back in 2002 and currently worked there as an administrator.

Prosecutors say this is one of the most severe crimes in Kansas and if convicted, he faces a potential life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

FOX4's Matt Stewart reached out to Oaklawn again Tuesday morning but has not received any response from them as to whether school will begin as scheduled.