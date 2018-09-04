Resolution signals proposed city support in partially funding new aquarium at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A resolution referred to Kansas City’s Finance and Governance Committee last week would partially fund a $75 million salt water aquarium within the Kansas City Zoo.

Council members Alissia Canady and Kevin McManus introduced the resolution that expresses the city’s financial support of $7 million for construction of the aquarium. The resolution says the project will also rely on the 1/8th cent zoo sales tax in Jackson and Clay counties, as well as private donations. General obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017 would cover the city’s contribution.

FOX4 attended a media gathering with the zoo’s executive director, Randy Wisthoff, on Tuesday afternoon. We’re expecting to learn more about the zoo’s vision for the aquarium, check back on this page and during evening newscasts for the latest details.