Shawnee horse therapy nonprofit in need of hay during summer-long drought

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Leaders at one metro nonprofit are sounding the dinner bell and asking for help.

Equestrian enthusiasts at Horses and Heroes fear the horses they use for therapy may soon go hungry. There are a lot of mouths to feed on farms like the one they lease in Shawnee.

Veterans often visit there for therapeutic time with animals. Shannon Danley`s family operates this charity, where 13 horses are used in the program, and hay is in alarmingly short supply.

Shannon's mother, Julie Baker, founded Horses and Heroes four years ago, and for now, their pastures are green with tasty grass.

However, that may not last.

Baker said a summer-long drought left them without enough grass, forcing them to feed the horses hay for months. The price of a hay bale has more than tripled as a result, skyrocketing from $30 to $100.

Baker and Danley said they've nearly eaten through their entire supply of hay for the winter.

"I have to say it's critical," Baker said Tuesday. "A couple of weeks ago, walking around out here, it was crunchy."

The ponds on the farm they lease on Mize Road are still low and muddy. Horses and Heroes offers its therapy at no charge to clients who qualify, such as military members and first responders.

"The rain has helped, but the hay prices have gone up," Baker said.

"We have to feed them. If we do tap into that money, it will affect the individuals who need help and can't afford to pay for it," Danley said.

The nonprofit's fear is having to eat thousands of dollars and being unable to serve the people who depend on its services.

Danley also said one hay seller scammed the farm this summer. When Horses and Heroes bought nine bales for about $300, they found mold in the feed. Horses can`t eat that and, according to Danley, the scammer wouldn't make it right.

The nonprofit's leaders said they're looking for 9-10 large bales of hay. If you can help them with a donation, you can connect with them via this website or the group's Facebook page.