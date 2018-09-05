Join in raising awareness of mental illness by participating in Speak Up Walk at Garmin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- People from all walks of life will turn out Sunday, Sept. 16 for the Speak Up Walk, an event meant to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness.

The walk begins at 9:00 a.m., at the Garmin Campus, 1200 E 151st St, Olathe, KS 66062,

The complete route is under a half mile. FOX 4's Abby Eden will be emcee for the event.

Before the walk starts, there will be brief comments to explain the walk's mission and how to use the walk to practice “starting a conversation” about mental health.

There will also be several mental health service providers at information tables, as well as a face painter, funnel cake truck, and SPEAK UP gear for purchase. There will also be raffle tickets available for a variety of prizes.

Donations to the SPEAK UP Walk, help offer a comprehensive mental health program to high schools in the Greater Kansas City area at no charge to them. This program will include:

Speaking engagements at each high school, featuring speakers such as Kevin Hines, suicide attempt survivor, or speakers of similar quality who best fit the needs of the schools.

The SOS Signs of Suicide® High School Prevention Program, an evidence based program that has shown a 40% reduction in self-reported suicide attempts. SOS provides training for high school staff, who then help to implement the program which includes a screening mechanism for students to assess their mental health and risk for suicide, which then are triaged for follow up.

“You Be You” year-round mental health campaign for teens, developed by Bernstein-Rein Advertising. This campaign will reach students both in and out of school time through innovative marketing concepts that promote positive self-image and provide mental health resources for teens and their families.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

