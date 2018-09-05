× Kansas City man charged in 2017 murder near 24th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in a fatal 2017 shooting.

Felipe Reyna, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Charles Williams on July 21, 2017.

According to court documents, Williams was found dead of gunshot wounds in a home near East 24th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. Williams had been shot with a shotgun and another weapon. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

A witness told detectives that several people had walked up to the house at the time of the shooting. One of those people, Felipe Reyna, was carrying a sawed off shotgun, according to the witness. The witness also described hearing an argument and gunshots before seeing people run to their vehicles and drive away.

Another witness, who was at the home at the time of the shooting, said Reyna shot Williams after they spoke in the front yard. Court documents describe Williams as animated, but not threatening toward anyone.

Reyna is currently being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he is serving a seven-year sentence for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000 cash.