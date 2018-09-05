KC police looking for alleged phone store robber

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are trying to find a man accused of robbing a cell phone store.

According to police, the man entered the Phone Shack near East 63rd Street and Troost Avenue on Aug 11, pulled out a handgun, and demanded that employees fill a plastic bag with cell phones and cash.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored SUV, which could be a 1998-2003 Dodge Durango with running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or Det. Robert Maser with the Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230.