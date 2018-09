DALLAS — Employees at a Dallas TV station had to evacuate their building Wednesday morning when a man crashed into it, jumped out of his truck and started ranting, KDFW reported.

The incident happened before 7 a.m.

Authorities arrested the man at the scene, but they called in the bomb squad to ensure that the building is safe for employees to return to work.

KDFW also reports that the man left behind a suspicious bag.

No injuries have been reported.

