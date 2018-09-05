‘The wave of the future’: Metro banks offering new ATMs with virtual tellers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Everyone knows what an ATM is, but have you heard of the ITM -- the interactive teller machine?

They're popping up in more and more places, including the Kansas City metro, and bankers say it's the wave of the future.

The ITM can do all the things a regular ATM can -- and then some.

If there's a busy line, you can go over to an ITM and talk to a live teller to handle all of your banking needs. It can show you recent transactions, help you replace your debit card or answer any question a teller can. You can actually pick the denomination you want and aren't limited to $20 bills. Plus, the ITM offers services in English and in Spanish.

The person at the other end of the screen just has to see your license to make sure you are who you say you are. If you want, you can pick up a phone for more privacy than you would get talking to a traditional teller.

Enterprise Bank and Trust has the ITM at its location on Main Street in the Crossroads and at its location on 18th Street in KCK. Community America banks also have the new technology.