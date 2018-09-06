Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blackberry habanero pork rind-crusted pollock

Ingredients:

* 2 pollock fillets

* 1 egg

* 1/8 cup of water or milk

* 2 (4 oz.) bags of Southern Recipe Small Batch Blackberry Habanero Pork Rinds

* Salt and pepper to taste

* Olive oil

* Blackberries (optional)

Directions:

Mix egg and milk or water in a small bowl or ziplock bag. Place pork rinds in a large ziplock bag and crush into fine pieces. Pat fish fillets dry with a paper towel. Season fillets with salt and pepper to taste. Dip fillets into egg wash and coat with the crushed pork rinds. Heat pan to medium-high and coat bottom with olive oil. Once the pan is hot, place fillets into the pan and let cook until golden brown, then turn. Finish cooking fillet until golden brown. Remove from heat and place on paper towel to rest/drain. Garnish with fresh blackberries, if available. Serve with your favorite side dishes

