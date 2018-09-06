Drop football? Dedicated fans not on board with KU professor’s provocative idea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Dark clouds have been gathering over the Kansas football program for close to 10 years. But this week, longtime Jayhawk fans are struggling with what might be a new low after a stunning home loss to Nicholls State.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Tom Keegan, a sports columnist for the Lawrence Journal World. “To be this bad for this long.”

Keegan’s covered the KU football program as a columnist for many years. He gets paid to "call it as he sees it" and he hasn’t seen much from KU football in a longtime. The Jayhawks have lost a jaw-dropping 46 road games in a row.

“They really are the Washington Generals of college football,” Keegan said.

But even Keegan hasn’t gone as far as a KU law professor did this week.

On Twitter, Corey Rayburn Yung sent out a series of tweets suggesting KU should just drop football altogether. Retweets ricocheted across the nation and national newspapers picked up the story.

Back here in Lawrence, Keegan and the hometown newspaper firmly believe Kansas will never drop football.

“Well if you were just going to say, ‘We’re going to drop football,' that $35 million from the Big 12? Poof! That’s gone,” Keegan said.

KU students and fans we talked to agree: Even bad football beats no football.

“We just have to put the time and the patience in the team like we do with our basketball team and we’ll have something going again,” Les Kincade said.

“It’s a community, the tailgating. It’s all about families,” Neal Fingerhut said.

Keegan believes KU football can still turn the corner and recover from a series of head coaches who, he says, ran the program into the ground.

“The same university that has the greatest back-to-back-to-back basketball hires in history is the same university that has the worst back-to-back-to-back football hires," he said.

FOX4 did reach out to that professor who tweeted KU football should go. He wouldn’t meet with us but replied in a tweet: “Thanks for the interest, but I have a policy of only doing media in areas where I’m an expert.”