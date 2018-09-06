Fans remain divided as NFL season starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the National Football League kicks off another season tonight, fans remain divided over social justice protests being part of the game.

Some African Americans here are continuing to boycott the league while applauding Nike's latest ad campaign.

Some who support player protests say they're pleased Nike has given Colin Kaepernick a platform for his social justice message.

Last year at this time, Forest Tyson, of Raytown, Mo., canceled his DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket subscription as a way to protest what he believes has been the league's blackballing of Kaepernick, who has not been part of any NFL team for nearly two years.

Tyson had been an NFL fan and Sunday Ticket subscriber for 23 years. He still won't watch the league this season, but says he also understands Nike is selling the controversy.

"I equate burning Nike apparel to looting and rioting," Tyson said. "It’s just, can I say stupid? It’s literally being stuck on stupid. That's about how much sense it makes to burn Nike apparel. It’s like looting and rioting. It doesn’t serve any purpose. It’s destructive. It doesn’t solve anything."

Nike remains the NFL's official uniform maker and advertising experts say the company is betting that younger, more progressive buyers are where their market is. Those are consumers likely to be sympathetic to Kaepernick's campaign for societal change.

Tyson does credit the league for discussing the issue and allowing players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem.

Fans such as Tyson believe too many people want to separate football from politics, where for many African Americans, it's all part of the same world.