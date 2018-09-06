Judge denies bond reduction for Shawnee school founder as more potential victims come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Johnson County judge denied a bond reduction for a Shawnee Christian school founder facing child sex abuse charges.

Dennis Creason, the founder of Oaklawn Christian School, was charged last month with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties. Court documents say the 48-year-old man allegedly inappropriately touched three girls under the age of 14 between January 2015 and August 2018.

In Thursday's hearing, Creason's attorney requested that his $1 million bond be reduced.

But investigators said they have been in contact with 40 additional parents beyond the victims already identified, and they're interviewing 11 more potential victims.

The judge denied Creason's request.

Shawnee police are asking any parents who have or had a child enrolled at the school or its before- and after-school programs to contact police if they have experienced any suspicious acts at the school.

"If a parent is questioning if they should contact us, please do so," Shawnee police said in a release.

Parents can reach Shawnee police at 913-742-6685 or at crimetips@cityofshawnee.org.

Court records list Oaklawn Christian School, a pre-K through sixth grade school, as Creason's place of employment, and the school's website previously listed him as the founder and an administrator. The school has since has taken down its website along with the Oaklawn sign out front.

If convicted, Creason faces a potential life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video