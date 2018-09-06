Kansas St. reducing grass lot parking for Mississippi St. game in response to recent heavy rains

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Downpours in the Manhattan area, where over 10 inches of rain have fallen this week, have led Kansas State to reduce parking in grass lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the 11 a.m. game, parking lots open at 6 a.m. Officials say that standing water and muddy conditions, coupled with more rain in the forecast, have led to the following changes:

The Ag and Grain Sciences parking lots north of the stadium and Lot 9 on the east side will have limited availability for parking. Only about 300 of the normal 1,000 spaces in the Ag Lot will be available. All grass parking at the Grain Sciences area has been closed as only parking in the paved areas will be accessible. At least half of the 1,000 unpaved spaces in Lot 9 are unavailable.

Parking for recreational vehicles north of the KSU Foundation will be open for business as normal, and space for approximately 130 additional vehicles will be available at the KSU Foundation for Saturday’s game at $20. Additionally, athletics officials suggest fans utilize the Equine Lot north of the fire station off Denison Avenue, where 1,000 vehicles can be accommodated for $20 per car. Ample free parking is available at CiCo Park, about two miles west of the stadium on Kimball Avenue, which can also accommodate approximately 1,000 vehicles.

On campus, parking is available at the KSU Parking Garage (no tailgating allowed), and the following lots: B16 and B17 north of Weber Hall; A17 and A18 north of Waters Hall; B5, east of Vet Med; B11 and B13, near Dole Hall; B4, north of Call Hall, and A1, A2 and A3 at the corner of Manhattan and Bluemont. For a campus map, please click here. Tailgating is not permitted in campus parking lots.

For those parking on campus, a free shuttle service sponsored by the K-State Union and K-State Campus Store is available beginning two hours prior to kickoff from the south circle on 17th Street, between the K-State Parking Garage and the Union. Passengers will be dropped off near the Quick Cats convenience store in the Jardine Plaza Neighborhood southeast of the stadium. Return trips resume with five minutes remaining in the third quarter and continue until approximately one hour after the game.

Parking in the east and west lots of the stadium is reserved for members of the Ahearn Fund and requires a pass for entry. Paid parking for fans with disabilities is available on a first-come, first-served basis at $20 in the east and west stadium lots. To gain entry, guests must display a state-issued accessible license plate or hangtag and present a disability card along with a form of personal identification.