KCMO Health Department says STDs are on the rise in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The number of sexually transmitted diseases is on the rise in the metro, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department, who is urging everyone to get tested.

Data from January to June shows the percentage for syphilis is growing four-times as fast as gonorrhea and 10-times as fast as chlamydia. See the chart below.

The highest increases are among people in their 20s, 30s and older than 60.

The Kansas City Health Department told FOX4 the numbers are troubling.

"We want more people to get tested and treated," KC Health Department spokesperson Bill Snook said. "It's just a sexual health clinic. It's a normal treatment. Just go in. It's nothing bad. Just go in and get it tested and treated."

Snook said the health department is handling this like they did the measles outbreak awhile back - mobilizing resources to get it under control. If someone tests positive, they meet with a disease investigator to figure out next steps

To get tested call the health department (816) 513-6008 or your doctor to make an appointment. Make sure you say on the phone if you’re having symptoms so they can get you in quicker.

