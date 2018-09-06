KCPD makes arrest in Sun Fresh shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police say a juvenile male is under arrest for a double shooting that happened at a grocery store on Monday night. Police say the arrest happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday north of the Missouri River, they haven't specified if this was in Clay or Platte County.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Sun Fresh Market at 31st and Prospect. The suspect walked into the store and shot a man who police say was his intended target. He also shot an innocent 15-year-old girl who works there.

The teenage girl and man were injured, but both are recovering, and the girl has been released from the hospital. Investigators believe this was not a random shooting.

FOX4 is working to gather more details. Unless the suspect is charged as an adult, he won't be identified.