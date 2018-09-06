FOX4 Forecast: More on & off rain!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect more off and on rain today with lots of clouds! Highs will be kept in the 70s. As the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon move into Missouri on Friday, widespread heavy rain is possible. That could produce flash flooding in parts of the area. We'll help keep you aware of the evolving risks in the updated Long Ranger.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page